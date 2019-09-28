OU football: CeeDee Lamb has career day, shows why he's one of the best receivers in college football

When quarterback Jalen Hurts first came to Oklahoma in January and needed a place to stay, he had CeeDee Lamb. Roughly nine months later, the two would lead No. 6 Oklahoma (4-0, 1-0 Big 12) to a 55-16 win over Texas Tech (2-2, 0-1 Big 12).
The junior wide receiver briefly housed Hurts after he transferred from Alabama before he got his own place to live. In that short time, Lamb got to know the guy he'd be catching passes from in the coming months.
What Lamb ended up seeing in his new roommate was a desire to learn the Oklahoma offense quickly and be ready to lead the Sooners by the time September rolled around. In fact, Lamb even found Hurts watching film at 2 a.m.
"For a quarterback, I feel like the mental part of the game is the most important part," Lamb said. "Jalen felt like he needed to make an instant impact, and he has. It would've never happened if he never got in the playbook and the iPad. When I woke up in the morning, I was like, 'Dude, you can go to sleep.' A guy like that at quarterback, you can't do nothing but trust him."
That moment was when Lamb and Hurts began to build the chemistry they will need to lead the Sooners in their pursuit for an eighth national championship trophy — the same trophy Hurts hoisted in 2018 when he was with Alabama, and the same one the Sooners have come agonizingly close to getting for the past two seasons.
"It really helped me a lot because I felt like I helped him," Lamb said. "When he didn't know something, he could come ask me — he could call me or he could just come knock on my door. That was a confidence booster for sure."
On Saturday, the two showed just how far their chemistry has come since those early January mornings. Hurts hit Lamb six times for 183 yards and three touchdowns.
Lamb is widely regarded as one of the country's best wide receivers, but he hasn't quite broken out in the ways that some expected. In Oklahoma's first three games, he reeled in just nine catches and two touchdowns. Coming into Saturday's game, redshirt sophomore wide receiver Charleston Rambo led the team in receiving.
"I think CeeDee's a great player," Hurts said. "He's a baller. He makes plays. What quarterback wouldn't want a guy like that on his team? He made some plays today, Rambo made plays today, and we had some adversity up front. But I think we held it up."
But Lamb's performance was impressive beyond the stats. He showed physical improvement and growth in his strength, which was best seen in his final touchdown of the afternoon. Hurts rolled to his right and tossed it to Lamb, who caught it and immediately shed a Texas Tech tackler en route to a 65-yard touchdown.
Hurts ➡️ Lamb ➡️ The House.— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 28, 2019
Lamb currently has 6⃣ receptions for 1⃣8⃣3⃣ yards and 3⃣ touchdowns.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/UwnEawZJhW
In years past, Lamb said, he may have been brought to the ground right after he caught it. But after two years of experience in Norman and an offseason in the weight room, Lamb is a more physically imposing player than before.
"Last year on that touchdown, I feel like I probably would've been tackled simply because he went for my legs," Lamb said. "Just building off last year, getting in the weight room, and it really helped my confidence a lot."
It was a career day for Lamb, as his 185 yards were the most he's had in a Sooner uniform. But among all of Lamb's highlights, he said he can't pick a favorite — he's just glad he finally got to remind the college football world why he's one of the best at what he does.
"I don't have a favorite (play) to be honest. I'm just happy to be out here doing my thing."
