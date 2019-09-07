OU football: CeeDee Lamb, freshman receivers shine in win over South Dakota

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb just sat on the ground as the crowd got to its feet.
Somehow, Lamb had pulled off a 48-yard circus catch as his legs gave out. Lamb doesn't know how or why he was stumbling, but his hands were in the right place as the ball sailed over his defender who was blocking his view.
September 7, 2019
"That one was actually kind of difficult," Lamb said with a laugh. "I don't know how I ended up falling, but I stumbled looking up. ... My hands were in the right position but my legs, they kind of gave up.
"If you're man enough to guard me one-on-one, then you're man enough to get got."
On the same drive, OU quarterback Jalen Hurts found lamb for a three-yard touchdown. Lamb already had 85 receiving yards, just over six minutes into the first quarter. He finished with 144 on six receptions without playing in the second half.
But against FCS foe South Dakota, this wasn't unexpected. The Sooners (2-0) rolled the Coyotes 70-14, which gave Lamb a chance to relax and watch the game, allowing more players to get reps.
Sooner fans got a better look at freshmen receivers Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease Jr. and Trejan Bridges. All three got scored, and Lamb couldn't be happier for the the ones who will eventually replace him when he leaves.
"I was like a proud father out there," Lamb said. "I was jumping and screaming all across the sidelines. They did a great job today and obviously they all touched the end zone when they needed to.
Haselwood finished the game with 78 receiving yards on three receptions on top of a touchdown. Wease had 34 receiving yards with a 37-yard touchdown that had him drag multiple defenders to the end zone. Bridges caught for 43 yards and a touchdown from true freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler.
"They've been eager," head coach Lincoln Riley said. "They’re aggressive, they’re talented, they still need to be refined, but still talented of course."
Haselwood could've had two touchdowns, and Lamb knows it. The true freshman juked out defenders after catching a short pass from Jalen Hurts, running 49 yards to the end zone. With an awkward dive, he fumbled the ball right at the pylon.
"Jadon, we got some talking to do," Lamb said. "He could've had two of them, but it's cool. We're going to get that fixed. I promise."
It's safe to say the three freshman have a ways to go, but with a leader like Lamb by their side, the future is bright.
