OU football: CeeDee Lamb declares for 2020 NFL Draft

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb will forgo his senior season and enter his name in the 2020 NFL Draft, he announced on Twitter Sunday.
Deuce Out Thank you 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Oi5i1Orejq— CeeDee Lamb (@_CeeDeeThree) December 29, 2019
Lamb walks away from Norman as one of the most accomplished Sooners in history in terms of both team and individual success. In his time, Oklahoma posted a 36-6 record with three Big 12 titles and three College Football Playoff appearances.
He caught 173 passes for 1,327 yards and 32 touchdowns on his career. In his freshman and sophomore seasons, he was the No. 2 option behind Marquise "Hollywood" Brown, but became the Sooners featured target this year en route to being a finalist for the Bilietnikoff Award.
Lamb is widely regarded as one of, if not the best wide receiver prospect in this year's draft class and will likely be a first round pick. The first round of the draft will be held on April 25.
