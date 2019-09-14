OU football: CeeDee Lamb becomes first Sooner to catch, run, pass for touchdown in career since Brandon Daniels

PASADENA, California — Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made history at the Rose Bowl Saturday night.
Lamb became the first Sooner to register at least one touchdown via rushing, receiving and passing in a career since Brandon Daniels (1996-99), with his 1-yard rushing touchdown against UCLA Saturday night.
Big of a fun note: With his 1-yard TD rush in the 2nd quarter, @_CeeDeeThree became the first Sooner since Brandon Daniels (1996-99) to register a TD by rushing, receiving and passing in a career. Lone pass TD was also in Rose Bowl Stadium vs. Georgia.— Mike Houck (@mhouckOU) September 15, 2019
🚨TOUCHDOWN🚨— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) September 15, 2019
CeeDee Lamb cuts back and scores his second touchdown of the game.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/fZqlGKy6xB
Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts is making history himself with his 200+ passing yards and 100+ rushing yards in the first half, the first player to do so in 15 years.
Lamb has 39 receiving yards on top of his 1-yard rushing touchdown.
