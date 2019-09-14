You are the owner of this article.
OU football: CeeDee Lamb becomes first Sooner to catch, run, pass for touchdown in career since Brandon Daniels

CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb during the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

PASADENA, California — Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb made history at the Rose Bowl Saturday night.

Lamb became the first Sooner to register at least one touchdown via rushing, receiving and passing in a career since Brandon Daniels (1996-99), with his 1-yard rushing touchdown against UCLA Saturday night.

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts is making history himself with his 200+ passing yards and 100+ rushing yards in the first half, the first player to do so in 15 years.

Lamb has 39 receiving yards on top of his 1-yard rushing touchdown.

