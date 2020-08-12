You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Capacity for Sooner home games projected to be reduced to 25 percent

OU Football

Sooner fans fill the bottom half of the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium during the spring game April 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Crowd capacity of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for Sooner home games is projected to be reduced to 25 percent, the OU Athletics Department announced in a press release Wednesday.

Per the release, OU will reach out to season ticket holders about upcoming plans for COVID-19 precautions in the coming days. The Sooners have five home games this season and are schedule to have their season-opener on Sept. 12 against Missouri State. 

"This is the next step in our preparation efforts," OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in the press release, "but it is by no means the only step. We have been and will continue working on protocols that will be in place for our student-athletes, staff and patrons. The capacity reduction will allow us to create distancing in the seating bowl. Other policies in the stadium will be introduced as we alter our operations as a result of the COVID-19 virus."

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

