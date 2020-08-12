OU football: Capacity for Sooner home games projected to be reduced to 25 percent

Crowd capacity of Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for Sooner home games is projected to be reduced to 25 percent, the OU Athletics Department announced in a press release Wednesday.
OU announces projected capacity, outreach to season ticket holders.https://t.co/O74OWdjvsP | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/jF6xiDyG14— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) August 12, 2020
Per the release, OU will reach out to season ticket holders about upcoming plans for COVID-19 precautions in the coming days. The Sooners have five home games this season and are schedule to have their season-opener on Sept. 12 against Missouri State.
"This is the next step in our preparation efforts," OU Athletics Director Joe Castiglione said in the press release, "but it is by no means the only step. We have been and will continue working on protocols that will be in place for our student-athletes, staff and patrons. The capacity reduction will allow us to create distancing in the seating bowl. Other policies in the stadium will be introduced as we alter our operations as a result of the COVID-19 virus."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.