OU football: Cam Newton says Jadon Haselwood is 'most dominant player' he's ever seen

Jadon Haselwood

Freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood runs at spring practice March 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

In a recent episode of the Players' Tribune's "Cam Newton's Bless The Babies" the Carolina Panthers quarterback had high praise for Sooners freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.

"One thing about Jadon, he's so mature," Newton said during the episode. "For him to be able to translate that over to the field — he's probably the most dominant player that I've ever witnessed."

Haselwood has yet to play a game in the crimson and cream, but has high expectations after being rated as the No. 1 wide receiver by 247sports in his class. 

Haselwood and the Sooners will kickoff their season against Houston at 6:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Sept. 1. 

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

