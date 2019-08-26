OU football: Cam Newton says Jadon Haselwood is 'most dominant player' he's ever seen

In a recent episode of the Players' Tribune's "Cam Newton's Bless The Babies" the Carolina Panthers quarterback had high praise for Sooners freshman wide receiver Jadon Haselwood.
"One thing about Jadon, he's so mature," Newton said during the episode. "For him to be able to translate that over to the field — he's probably the most dominant player that I've ever witnessed."
High praise from Cam Newton on Oklahoma freshman WR Jadon Haselwood.— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) August 27, 2019
"He's probably the most dominant player that I've ever witnessed. Ever."
Full Video ▶️ https://t.co/o8DhtBRY06#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/PapzNhbeGH
Haselwood has yet to play a game in the crimson and cream, but has high expectations after being rated as the No. 1 wide receiver by 247sports in his class.
Haselwood and the Sooners will kickoff their season against Houston at 6:30 p.m. CT, Sunday, Sept. 1.
