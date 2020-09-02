OU football: Calvin Thibodeaux talks Sooners' march on campus, growth of defensive line in Zoom conference

Oklahoma defensive line coach Calvin Thibodeaux marched along his players and fellow coaches in the Sooners' march for social justice last week.
The moment could be summed up in a single word, Thibodeaux told reporters in a Wednesday media conference over Zoom.
"Last Friday was awesome," Thibodeaux said. "It stemmed from a team meeting where coach (Riley) gave (coaches and players) a platform to speak what was on their mind.
"We want to see change. The players wanted to see change. We wanted to stand together as one. It was awesome to have a head coach go out there and allow us to march together and lead."
Oklahoma's march came near the end of perhaps the most controversial offseason to date. With COVID-19 concerns and battles against police brutality surrounding it, the start of the college football season seems overshadowed.
Still, there's football to be played. And Thibodeaux is proud of where his unit is at.
On his players using social media to promote change
Redshirt junior Creed Humphrey and redshirt senior Chanse Sylvie have been at the forefront of Oklahoma's call for social justice, and social media has been their biggest tool. Humphrey used his platform to announce the entire team registered to vote, and Sylvie used his to release a plan for police reform.
Thibodeaux didn't have the opportunity to use social media during his playing career at OU from 2002-06, but is proud of his player's use of it.
"(Our players) have a bigger voice due to social media and (are) able to speak what’s on their mind. We didn’t have that platform … it’s completely different now. But it’s a good thing, as long as they’re listening and it’s done in a respectful and intelligent way."
On the status of the defensive line
The Sooners lost a key defensive threat with Neville Galimore's departure this offseason. Though the former redshirt senior's experience will be missed, Thibodeaux said he's impressed with what the new faces bring to the defensive line — both on and off the field.
"I'm proud of their commitment, and what they're trying to get done. Obviously, this year is like no other, (with) all the stuff that they're faced with off the field, but I don't think anybody can question their commitment to the season. I know (at) Oklahoma, we celebrate champions. But it's my hope that this team will be celebrated in a manner like no other, just due to what we're attempting to do and what we're faced with. But (on the field), the guys have been well. They're hungry. They're eager to make a name for themselves. I've been excited about the group. When we've been healthy and when I've gotten a chance to see it … I've seen some really promising things."
On junior defensive lineman Perrion Winfrey
One new face on the defensive line for the Sooners is junior Perrion Winfrey, who joined the team as a four-star junior college transfer in January. Previously, at Iowa Western, he compiled 55 tackles and 9.5 sacks in his final season there.
"With junior college guys, particularly being a January enrollee, you hope to get the spring ball and (have them) transition from their junior college mentality ... we didn't get that with spring (practice) being cancelled. ... But (Winfrey’s) long, he’s athletic. He can do it. It’s getting him to do it on game day. But, he’s forming good habits. ... He’s got work to do, like everybody else, but you can see that the skills are there. ... When everything's on, he could do it. He can do it at a really high level."
On the leadership within the defensive line
With Gallimore gone, Thibodeaux's group is in desperate need of leadership. Luckily, Thibodeaux says the defensive line has benefited from Winfrey's leadership alongside that of senior LaRon Stokes.
"Laron Stokes (is) that quiet leader. He’s going to it by example ... he's always where he needs to be on the field. I don't think he's ever missed — well, knock on wood — practice. So, he's just that guy that's gonna get everything done. And Perrion (Winfrey)’s an alpha dog. Between those two … knowing what's expected and how to get things done, I think they've done a pretty good job of just holding the group accountable."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.