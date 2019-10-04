OU football: Calum Sutherland reportedly under Title IX investigation

Redshirt sophomore kicker Calum Sutherland is under investigation from OU's Title IX office and has been suspended indefinitely from OU's football program after being accused of physical violence by his girlfriend who is also an OU student. This was first reported by The Oklahoman.
This incident reportedly happened on Sept. 21 at Callaway House Apartments. According to an affidavit for arrest, Sutherland was seen fleeing the scene and the officer said "it was believed Calum was extremely intoxicated."
OU spokesperson Mike Houck said the team is aware of the incident.
“We have been aware of the matter and Calum has been suspended indefinitely since we were notified," Houck said.
"It appeared to me that Calum was in an intoxicated condition in which he wasn't totally aware of what he was and had been doing," the affidavit states.
Sutherland was arrested at around 4 a.m. that day.
Sutherland started for the Sooners at kicker through the first three games of the year and handled field goal and extra point duties. However, he did not participate in Oklahoma's most recent game against Texas Tech. The sixth-ranked Sooners next game is at Kansas at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.