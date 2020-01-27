OU football: Calum Sutherland reportedly enters transfer portal

Kicker Calum Sutherland has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per 247Sports.
Former Oklahoma kicker Calum Sutherland is in the portal. He had previously been indefinitely suspended by the University in the midst of a Title IX investigation: https://t.co/Ye4wqaiXwo— 247Sports Transfer Portal (@247SportsPortal) January 27, 2020
Sutherland started for the Sooners in the team's first three games, but was suspended indefinitely and removed from the team amid a Title IX investigation and public intoxication arrest in September. He was suspended indefinitely on Oct. 4, 2019.
His ex-girlfriend filed a protective order against him on Oct. 31, 2019, with allegations of physical abuse, and Sutherland was dismissed from the team.
In Sutherland's absence, redshirt freshman Gabe Brkic took over all kicking duties. Brkic went 69-69 on all field goals in his first season as kicker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.