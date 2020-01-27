You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Calum Sutherland reportedly enters transfer portal

  • Updated
Calum Sutherland

Redshirt sophomore kicker Calum Sutherland during the game against UCLA Sept. 14, 2019, in Pasadena, California.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Kicker Calum Sutherland has entered the NCAA transfer portal, per 247Sports.

Sutherland started for the Sooners in the team's first three games, but was suspended indefinitely and removed from the team amid a Title IX investigation and public intoxication arrest in September. He was suspended indefinitely on Oct. 4, 2019.

His ex-girlfriend filed a protective order against him on Oct. 31, 2019, with allegations of physical abuse, and Sutherland was dismissed from the team.

In Sutherland's absence, redshirt freshman Gabe Brkic took over all kicking duties. Brkic went 69-69 on all field goals in his first season as kicker.

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

