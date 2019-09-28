OU football: Calum Sutherland not warming up for Texas Tech game

Redshirt sophomore kicker Calum Sutherland is not warming up for OU's 11 a.m. CT game against Texas Tech a week after his arrest for public intoxication.
Sutherland was arrested at 4:47 a.m. Saturday morning on Sept. 21, and he was taken to the Cleveland County Jail, according to the Norman Police Department.
"I'm disappointed by it," head coach Lincoln Riley said in a Monday conference call. "There will be consequences. I'm never one to air out dirty laundry in front of everybody, so I'm not going to go into what that is going to be. But it'll be handled in an appropriate matter."
Redshirt freshman kicker Gabe Brkic is practicing field goals in pregame warmups.
Sutherland has started all three games for the Sooners as their extra point and field goal kicker. He's 23-for-23 on PATs and 2-of-4 on field goals this season.
