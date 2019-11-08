OU football: Calum Sutherland no longer on Sooners' roster

Sophomore kicker Calum Sutherland is no longer on the Sooners' roster, a team spokesperson has confirmed to The Daily. The news was first reported by The Oklahoman.
Sutherland was arrested on the charge of public intoxication Sept. 21. On Oct. 4, the team announced Sutherland was suspended indefinitely, and The Oklahoman reported he was under investigation from OU's Title IX office. Sutherland's ex-girlfriend filed a protective order against him on Oct. 31 with allegations of physical abuse from Sept. 21.
A hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 8.
Sutherland started for the Sooners at kicker through the first three games of the season and handled field goal and extra point duties. He has not played since the game against UCLA on Sept. 14.
