OU football: Caleb Kelly's injury status, NCAA's vote to allow players to profit — 3 takeaways from Lincoln Riley's press conference

After suffering a 48-41 loss to No. 22 Kansas State, No. 9 Oklahoma (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) has a bye week.
Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley addressed the media at his weekly press conference, and discussed everything from injuries to a new NCAA ruling about paying players.
Here are three takeaways from the presser:
How the team is responding to a loss
When he was asked about how shocking the loss to Kansas State was, Riley interrupted a reporter's question and was blunt about the expectation levels of Oklahoma.
"Remember this, every loss at OU is shocking," Riley said. "Bob (Stoops) told me that the other day, and he's right. Rarely do we ever play a game that we're not favored in and rarely do we play a game that everyone doesn't expect us to win."
After the game, Riley wasn't too concerned about his team's College Football Playoff chances, citing that his team had lost mid season in each of the last two years when the Sooners made the national semifinals.
In Riley's tenure at Oklahoma, he is undefeated in the month of November, and he reported that his current team is rebounding well from the loss and focusing on improving.
"I think there's a constant hunger to improve and a desire to win a championship," Riley said. "We've put ourselves in that situation again going into November, and we're right where we want to be."
Caleb Kelly's injury status
Senior linebacker Caleb Kelly suffered a lower body injury in April that was projected to sideline him for most of the season, but Riley said he is making progress.
The former five-star recruit is now fully cleared to play and has been practicing some. Riley didn't give a timetable for his return, but with only four regular season games left, Kelly should be able to return to action and be redshirted in the final weeks of the season if he is healthy.
The return of an experienced, starting-caliber player could be beneficial to a linebacker room that just lost junior Jon Michael-Terry for the rest of the season with an injury.
"He's doing great and he's getting close," Riley said. "He's fully cleared, doing some nice things and progressing him up. Being fully cleared and being ready to play are two different things, but he's been doing a lot the last few weeks and getting better quickly."
Riley's reaction to NCAA's vote to allow players to profit from name and likeness
The biggest story of the day in college sports was that the NCAA's governing board unanimously voted to allow student-athletes to be allowed to profit from their name, image and likeness.
It is a stepping stone that has potentially major ramifications to the sports, from the players' amateur status to what they can financially earn.
Riley said he thinks it can ultimately be a good move for the college athletics but has concern with how it can be implemented while still maintaining the integrity of the game.
"I think its certainly not surprising, and I think it can be a positive thing," Riley said. "It will certainly be interesting to see how it's all put together ... But it'll be very important to the future of this game though, to all the athletes, everybody involved with it to how it's put together, because now we're kind of venturing into the unknown there."
