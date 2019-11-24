OU football: Caleb Kelly's 2019 debut brings breath of fresh air along with uncertainty of near future

Senior linebacker Caleb Kelly made his 2019 debut Saturday night in the No. 9 Sooners' 28-24 win over TCU after suffering a knee injury sustained in the spring.
Kelly — who finished the night with one tackles — was not believed to be able to make a return at all until the following year, resulting in Kelly redshirting to regain an entire year of eligibility. However, the former five-star was training as if he could return to get back on the field this season.
“All that work, I’m not even at eight months yet,” Kelly said. “That’s like AD, Adrian Peterson with his comeback deal. It was a lot of work, it was a lot of tough days, I still do extra workouts during the week even though I knew I was playing this week.”
With hard work and strong faith, Kelly was able to make playing this season an actual reality.
“Staying positive is hard,” Kelly said. “My biggest thing was of course, leaning on God, leaning on faith and just knowing he’ll be consistent through it all. We’re promised that good things are going to happen if you believe, but we are also promised that trials we’re in.”
Kelly was able to stay involved with the team as a great teammate, staying positive and willing to be there for each and every one of his teammates.
"The way he’s carried himself through it, It hasn’t been poor me, he’s done the work, head coach Lincoln Riley said. ‘He’s continued to be active for this team. Some guys when they get injured go into a shell, but he’s continued to make an impact even when he couldn’t be on the field."
“I’m definitely a jealous guy. I love when my teammates make plays and I love celebrating with them," Kelly said. “I always want to make the play and that’s just my nature. Bookie gets a pick and I’m just so happy for him, especially with everything that’s going on with his family.”
Kelly has not been able to play in first-year defensive coordinator Alex Grinch’s new effort-based defense until Saturday, which emphasizes turnovers and letting the players unleash their potential, which is something that Kelly has been prone to do during his career.
Kelly has made some huge plays in his time with the Sooners, which includes a forced fumble scoop-and-score against TCU two years ago in the Big 12 Championship, followed by another scoop-and-score fumble recovery on the road at West Virginia last season to clinch a spot in the 2018 Big 12 Championship.
With the new four-game redshirt rule, Kelly will still be able to play all of next season if he plays four or less games. The only scenario where Kelly could not return for an extra season would be if the Sooners were to make it all the way to the National Championship and if he were to appear in each game.
“If I stay under four there’s no reason for me to go," Kelly said. “If we go to the National Championship I play five games and I have to go. I played 12 snaps as a senior. This is my debut in the league this year. It’s tricky, it’s confusing and I have a lot to talk about with my coaches."
Saturday night marked senior night, representing the 12 seniors on the team, but Caleb Kelly was not celebrated despite being a senior.
Even though Kelly will most likely exercise a redshirt for this season, the question becomes interesting to whether he decides to sacrifice his season and try to help his team win a National Championship, or if he decides to sit out a game in order to appear in his final season as a Sooner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.