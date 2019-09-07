OU football: Buddy Hield attends Sooners vs. South Dakota

Buddy Love is back in Norman.
Former Sooners guard and now-Sacramento King Buddy Hield is at Oklahoma's Saturday night game against South Dakota.
Buddy Hield at OU’s game against South Dakota @buddyhield pic.twitter.com/j46pS8EnOU— caitlyn epes (@caitlynepes) September 7, 2019
In the past week, Hield has raised $100,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief for The Bahamas. He's raising more on his Go Fund Me page.
In his senior season as a Sooner, Hield led Oklahoma to the 2016 Final Four and averaged over 25 points on the season.
