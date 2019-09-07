You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Buddy Hield attends Sooners vs. South Dakota

Buddy Hield

Former Oklahoma guard Buddy Hield before the Sooners game against South Dakota Saturday, Sept. 7. 

Buddy Love is back in Norman.

Former Sooners guard and now-Sacramento King Buddy Hield is at Oklahoma's Saturday night game against South Dakota.

In the past week, Hield has raised $100,000 for Hurricane Dorian relief for The Bahamas. He's raising more on his Go Fund Me page.

In his senior season as a Sooner, Hield led Oklahoma to the 2016 Final Four and averaged over 25 points on the season.

