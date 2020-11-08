OU football: Browns place Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list after contact with infected staff member

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday after coming in contact with a staff member who tested positive.
We have placed QB Baker Mayfield on the reserve/COVID-19 list. pic.twitter.com/1aALE1m06J— Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2020
The Browns placed Mayfield on the list solely for being a close contact to the infected staffer, but he has not tested positive himself, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.
Baker Mayfield himself has not tested positive for Covid-19. Came into contact with a staff member who did. Mayfield could be cleared to practice as soon as Wednesday morning if he continues to test negative. #Browns— Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) November 8, 2020
Cleveland could reportedly clear Mayfield as early as Wednesday if he continues to test negative. The Browns are currently on their bye week and are scheduled to host the Houston Texans next Sunday.
Mayfield has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2020 season. The Browns currently sit 5-3 on the year and are in third place in the AFC North.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.