OU football: Browns place Baker Mayfield on reserve/COVID-19 list after contact with infected staff member

Baker Mayfield

Senior quarterback Baker Mayfield looks for the open pass Nov. 11.

Former Sooner and current Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Sunday after coming in contact with a staff member who tested positive.

The Browns placed Mayfield on the list solely for being a close contact to the infected staffer, but he has not tested positive himself, according to ESPN’s Jake Trotter.

Cleveland could reportedly clear Mayfield as early as Wednesday if he continues to test negative. The Browns are currently on their bye week and are scheduled to host the Houston Texans next Sunday.

Mayfield has completed 61.4 percent of his passes for 1,514 yards and 15 touchdowns during the 2020 season. The Browns currently sit 5-3 on the year and are in third place in the AFC North.

