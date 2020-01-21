You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Brock Vandagriff commits to Georgia over Oklahoma, others

Brock Vandagriff

Prospect Brock Vandagriff before the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

Five-star quarterback and former Oklahoma commit Brock Vandagriff committed to Georgia, he announced on Twitter Tuesday morning.

Vandagriff is the No. 1 quarterback prospect and No. 4 overall player in the class according to Rivals.com. He initially committed to the Sooners on June 20, 2019, but reopened his recruitment on Jan. 1.

The Bogart, Georgia, native holds offers from 23 schools, including ones from Alabama and LSU. Vandagriff threw for 2,471 yards and 31 touchdowns in his junior season for Prince Avenue Christian High School. 

