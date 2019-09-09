OU football: Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

Oklahoma sophomore defensive back Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against South Dakota Saturday.
.@OU_Football's @Bookie_44 is #Big12FB's Defensive Player of the Week after accounting for the #Sooners first 2⃣ takeaways of the season.— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 9, 2019
The sophomore recovered a second quarter fumble and returned a third quarter interception 3⃣0⃣ yards for his first career TD❕ pic.twitter.com/eSV2Helq9O
Radley-Hiles was a ballhawk against the Coyotes, recovering a fumble in the second quarter and returning an interception for a touchdown in the third.
A former five-star recruit out of IMG Academy, Radley-Hiles was expected to be one of the best players on the Sooners' roster last year. After an up-and-down freshman season, he looks primed for a breakout season his sophomore year.
Radley-Hiles and Oklahoma will be back in action against UCLA at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Pasadena, California.
