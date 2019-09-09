You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles named Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bookie Radley-Hiles

Sophomore defensive back "Bookie" Radley-Hiles before the game against South Dakota Sept. 7.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma sophomore defensive back Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week after his performance against South Dakota Saturday. 

Radley-Hiles was a ballhawk against the Coyotes, recovering a fumble in the second quarter and returning an interception for a touchdown in the third. 

A former five-star recruit out of IMG Academy, Radley-Hiles was expected to be one of the best players on the Sooners' roster last year. After an up-and-down freshman season, he looks primed for a breakout season his sophomore year. 

Radley-Hiles and Oklahoma will be back in action against UCLA at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 14, in Pasadena, California. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

Load comments