OU football: Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles leaves Big 12 Championship game with head injury

Brendan Radley-Hiles

Sophomore defensive back Brendan Radley-Hiles flashes the horns down hand sign before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Sophomore defensive back Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles had his helmet taken away by trainers after a head collision in the Big 12 Championship.

Radley-Hiles collided with Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer in the second quarter and only returned for one snap afterward before being having his helmet taken away.

No. 7 Baylor is up, 13-10, over the No. 6 Sooners at halftime.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

