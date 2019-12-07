OU football: Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles leaves Big 12 Championship game with head injury

Sophomore defensive back Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles had his helmet taken away by trainers after a head collision in the Big 12 Championship.
Bookie is standing on the sideline without his helmet and is reportedly out for the remainder of the game. #Sooners— ok sooner (@CCMachine) December 7, 2019
Radley-Hiles collided with Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer in the second quarter and only returned for one snap afterward before being having his helmet taken away.
No. 7 Baylor is up, 13-10, over the No. 6 Sooners at halftime.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.