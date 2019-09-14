You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles honors late Nipsey Hussle in win over UCLA

Bookie mouthguard

Sophomore defensive back Bookie Radley-Hiles boasts a mouthguard with the word “Crenshaw” to honor Nipsey Hussle after the game against UCLA in Pasadena Sept. 14.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Sophmore nickle back Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles honored rapper Nipsey Hussle with his mouth guard during Oklahoma's 48-14 win over UCLA in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.

Hussle was shot and killed in his hometown of Los Angeles on March 31. He spent over a decade working as a rapper and community activist in the Los Angeles area. Radley-Hiles is an Inglewood, California native and has previously expressed an admiration for Hussle's work. Last week, he posted in Instagram with a quote from Hussle's song "Perfect Timing."

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

Before you run yo race you gotta find a pace, make sure you cross the line & F the time it takes.. THE MARATHON CONTINUES.

A post shared by B. Radley (@bookie_44) on Sep 8, 2019 at 1:26pm PDT

After an up-and-down freshman season, Radley-Hiles has shown early signs of improvement in 2019. Against South Dakota, he recovered a fumble and returned a interception for a touchdown en route to winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.

The Sooners have a bye week this week, but will play Texas Tech on Sept. 28 in Norman.

