OU football: Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles honors late Nipsey Hussle in win over UCLA

Sophmore nickle back Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles honored rapper Nipsey Hussle with his mouth guard during Oklahoma's 48-14 win over UCLA in the Rose Bowl on Saturday.
#Sooners defensive back @Bookie_44 wears a mouthguard to honor the late Nipsey Hussle pic.twitter.com/IfBupWcgiO— caitlyn epes (@caitlynepes) September 15, 2019
Hussle was shot and killed in his hometown of Los Angeles on March 31. He spent over a decade working as a rapper and community activist in the Los Angeles area. Radley-Hiles is an Inglewood, California native and has previously expressed an admiration for Hussle's work. Last week, he posted in Instagram with a quote from Hussle's song "Perfect Timing."
After an up-and-down freshman season, Radley-Hiles has shown early signs of improvement in 2019. Against South Dakota, he recovered a fumble and returned a interception for a touchdown en route to winning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Week.
The Sooners have a bye week this week, but will play Texas Tech on Sept. 28 in Norman.
