OU football: Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles ejected against LSU in Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff

ATLANTA — Sophomore nickelback Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles was ejected for targeting in the second quarter of No. 4 Oklahoma's game against No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff.
Brendan Radley-Hiles was more concerned with laying out Clyde Edwards-Helaire than making the tackle on Joe Burrow pic.twitter.com/4mZYm8hGav— Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) December 28, 2019
Radley-Hiles hit defenseless Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as quarterback Joe Burrow scrambled for a first down. The play was reviewed and Radley-Hiles was ejected.
With sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins out with a suspension and sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell out with an injury, the Sooners are now without three defensive starters.
The Tigers have a 28-7 lead early in the second quarter.
