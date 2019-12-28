You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Brendan 'Bookie' Radley-Hiles ejected against LSU in Peach Bowl, College Football Playoff

Bookie Radley-Hiles

Sophomore defensive back Bookie Radley-Hiles during the game against TCU Nov. 23.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

ATLANTA — Sophomore nickelback Brendan "Bookie" Radley-Hiles was ejected for targeting in the second quarter of No. 4 Oklahoma's game against No. 1 LSU in the College Football Playoff.

Radley-Hiles hit defenseless Tiger running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire as quarterback Joe Burrow scrambled for a first down. The play was reviewed and Radley-Hiles was ejected.

With sophomore defensive end Ronnie Perkins out with a suspension and sophomore safety Delarrin Turner-Yell out with an injury, the Sooners are now without three defensive starters. 

The Tigers have a 28-7 lead early in the second quarter.

