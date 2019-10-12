You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Both teams issued unsportsmanlike conduct before game starts

  • Updated
Fight

A referee yells at Texas players as the team argues with the Sooners while leaving the field before the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12.

 Paxson Haws/Crimson Quarterly

DALLAS — After the Sooners and Longhorns huddled separately near midfield roughly 30 minutes before kickoff, the two teams started talking trash and both were issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.

The NCAA allows for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties per player before being ejected from the game. The penalty gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct flag, so everyone is one penalty away from being ejected once the game starts.

The Red River Rivalry will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.

