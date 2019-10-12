OU football: Both teams issued unsportsmanlike conduct before game starts

DALLAS — After the Sooners and Longhorns huddled separately near midfield roughly 30 minutes before kickoff, the two teams started talking trash and both were issued an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
Here is both teams getting into a scuffle and receiving an unsportsmanlike penalty. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/m0hsXPlDM8— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) October 12, 2019
The NCAA allows for two unsportsmanlike conduct penalties per player before being ejected from the game. The penalty gave every player on both teams an unsportsmanlike conduct flag, so everyone is one penalty away from being ejected once the game starts.
The Red River Rivalry will kick off at 11 a.m. at the Cotton Bowl in Dallas.
