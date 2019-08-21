You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Bob Stoops' XFL team name announced as 'Renegades'

Bob Stoops

Former OU head coach Bob Stoops at the Kansas State game Oct. 27.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

A little more than six months after being announced as the head coach and general manager, Bob Stoops finally has an XFL team with a name: the Dallas Renegades.

The newly–named Renegades are one of eight teams in the XFL. The other teams also received their team names on Wednesday.

Stoops, who came out of retirement to join the XFL back in February, was the head football coach of the Sooners’ for 17 seasons, amassing a total of 190 wins during that span. Also under Stoops’ reign, the Sooners won one national title and had two different Heisman Trophy winners. Stoops is the only head coach in college football history to have won the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Sugar Bowl during the BCS era.

The XFL is set to begin on Feb. 8, 2020.

