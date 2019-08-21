OU football: Bob Stoops' XFL team name announced as 'Renegades'

A little more than six months after being announced as the head coach and general manager, Bob Stoops finally has an XFL team with a name: the Dallas Renegades.
Deep in the heart of Texas beats a different kind of pulse.— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
A swagger that can’t be denied.
This is hell on wheels, between hash marks.
Raising hell February 2020: The Dallas Renegades. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/7QTx0dseYb
The newly–named Renegades are one of eight teams in the XFL. The other teams also received their team names on Wednesday.
Squad. #XFLTeams pic.twitter.com/Og4yKW07c4— XFL (@xfl2020) August 21, 2019
Stoops, who came out of retirement to join the XFL back in February, was the head football coach of the Sooners’ for 17 seasons, amassing a total of 190 wins during that span. Also under Stoops’ reign, the Sooners won one national title and had two different Heisman Trophy winners. Stoops is the only head coach in college football history to have won the Rose Bowl, Orange Bowl, Fiesta Bowl and Sugar Bowl during the BCS era.
The XFL is set to begin on Feb. 8, 2020.
