OU football: Bob Stoops won't assume coaching roll in Sooners vs. Baylor

The OU football program and head coach Lincoln Riley released a statement Friday announcing former head coach Bob Stoops will not assume a coaching role during the No. 13 Sooners' home finale against Baylor on Saturday.
Due to the availability of some of the Oklahoma football team's coaching staff members, Bob Stoops will not be participating in a coaching role during Saturday's game vs. Baylor.More ➡️ https://t.co/JHcDElubwj pic.twitter.com/43g7ebZDli— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) December 4, 2020
Rumors of Stoops' return to the sidelines began to swirl Tuesday after Riley revealed in his weekly press conference that the legendary Oklahoma coach had assisted with practice that morning. Stoops was said to be assisting a coaching staff that has supposedly been shorthanded due to COVID-19 protocols, but he won't be seeing any game action this weekend.
"Due to the availability of some of the Oklahoma football team’s coaching staff members, Bob Stoops will not be participating in a coaching role during tomorrow’s game versus Baylor," the university's statement said.
“Our staff and players are extremely appreciative of Coach Stoops for his time and for the input he provided the last several days as we’ve prepared for tomorrow’s game,” Riley said in the statement. “He means so much to our program and we’re very thankful for his willingness to assist during a period of need.”
Stoops coached at Oklahoma from 1999-2016 and led the Sooners to a national title in 2000. He had a 190-48 record during his tenure in Norman before Riley succeeded him in 2017 and he continues to serve the university as a special assistant to athletic director Joe Castiglione.
Kickoff for the Sooners' game against the Bears is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT on FOX.
