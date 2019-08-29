You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Bob Stoops to serve as honorary captain for Iowa

Bob Stoops & Castiglione

Former OU Football Head Coach Bob Stoops sits courtside with OU Athletic Director Joe Castiglione during the game against TCU Jan. 12.

Bob Stoops will return to his old stomping grounds during week one of the college football season.

The former Sooners' head coach will serve as an honorary captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes play their season opener at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, the same stadium Stoops played — and lettered at defensive back — four years in.

Stoops, who received first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior, helped lead the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl appearance in the 1981 season.

In the nearly 40 years since Stoops last donned the yellow and black, he most notably served as the head coach at Oklahoma for 18 seasons, where he coached the Sooners to 10 Big 12 titles and a national championship in 2000.

According to a press release by the University of Iowa, Stoops will accompany the Iowa captains at midfield for the coin toss and will appear in the locker room before and after the game.

