OU football: Bob Stoops to serve as honorary captain for Iowa

Bob Stoops will return to his old stomping grounds during week one of the college football season.
The former Sooners' head coach will serve as an honorary captain when the Iowa Hawkeyes play their season opener at Kinnick Stadium Saturday, the same stadium Stoops played — and lettered at defensive back — four years in.
Our Honorary Captain this week is the legendary @CoachBobStoops | #Hawkeyes https://t.co/rOSJr9pcgd pic.twitter.com/vMCQhcFgmE— Hawkeye Football (@HawkeyeFootball) August 29, 2019
Stoops, who received first-team All-Big Ten honors as a senior, helped lead the Hawkeyes to a Big Ten title and Rose Bowl appearance in the 1981 season.
In the nearly 40 years since Stoops last donned the yellow and black, he most notably served as the head coach at Oklahoma for 18 seasons, where he coached the Sooners to 10 Big 12 titles and a national championship in 2000.
According to a press release by the University of Iowa, Stoops will accompany the Iowa captains at midfield for the coin toss and will appear in the locker room before and after the game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.