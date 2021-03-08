OU football: Bob Stoops to replace Urban Meyer on Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff, per report

Former OU head coach Bob Stoops has been hired by Fox Sports as a panelist for its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.
NEWS: Fox Sports has hired Bob Stoops to replace Urban Meyer on its college football pregame, The Post has learned.https://t.co/ZNXtWO0NAO— Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) March 8, 2021
Stoops has not previously held a television role in college football. He now replaces former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who was on Big Noon Kickoff for the 2019-20 seasons before taking the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching job in January.
According to Marchand, Fox Sports "zeroed in" on Stoops after creating a list of successful coaches it desired for the position. Among Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll and the departed Meyer, Stoops was the only person on the list who wouldn't be coaching in 2021.
Stoops coached at Oklahoma from 1999-2016, leading the Sooners to a national championship in 2000 and producing a 190-48 record. He was named to the College Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class on Jan. 11.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.