You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Bob Stoops to replace Urban Meyer on Fox Sports Big Noon Kickoff, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Stoops Hall of Fame

Former head coach Bob Stoops is inducted into the Orange Bowl Hall of Fame before the Orange Bowl against Alabama, Dec. 29, 2018.

 Jordan Miller/The Daily

Former OU head coach Bob Stoops has been hired by Fox Sports as a panelist for its Big Noon Kickoff pregame show, according to the New York Post's Andrew Marchand.

Stoops has not previously held a television role in college football. He now replaces former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer, who was on Big Noon Kickoff for the 2019-20 seasons before taking the Jacksonville Jaguars' head coaching job in January.

According to Marchand, Fox Sports "zeroed in" on Stoops after creating a list of successful coaches it desired for the position. Among Alabama's Nick Saban, Clemson's Dabo Swinney, the Seattle Seahawks' Pete Carroll and the departed Meyer, Stoops was the only person on the list who wouldn't be coaching in 2021.

Stoops coached at Oklahoma from 1999-2016, leading the Sooners to a national championship in 2000 and producing a 190-48 record. He was named to the College Football Hall of Fame's 2021 class on Jan. 11.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments