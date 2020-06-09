OU football: Bob Stoops supports Black Lives Matter in tweet

Former Sooner coach Bob Stoops is one of the latest sports figures in support of the Black Lives Matter movement on Monday, via Twitter.
Can we all please, please keep listening! #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/5qibARzgeF— Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) June 9, 2020
The picture in the post showcases Stoops with his arms around former OU running backs Joe Mixon and Samaje Perine, and with his arms locked with his players during a march in 2015, which protested a viral video from the Sigma Alpha Epsilon fraternity for chanting a racist song at a school event.
The tweet is in response to recent issues involving the death of George Floyd, a Minneapolis resident who was killed by law enforcement while being arrested for a nonviolent crime, sparking a nationwide movement. The hashtag “BlackLivesMatter” has been used by multiple players and coaches at OU.
Stoops coached the Sooners for 18 seasons, with a career record of 190-48, including a National Championship in 2000.
