OU football: Bob Stoops, Roy Williams, Josh Heupel on ballot for 2021 College Football Hall of Fame

Bob Stoops

Former OU coach and XFL Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops at the Renegades' home opener in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, defensive back Roy Williams and quarterback Josh Heupel are listed in the ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame released Tuesday.

In 2000, Stoops led the Sooners to their first National Championship since 1985. The team featured Heupel and Williams and went undefeated. Stoops' all-time record at the helm of Oklahoma is 190-48 and is the program's all-time wins leader.

Heupel was a First Team All-American and Walter Camp Player of the Year, while accumulating 7,066 passing yards in his two years playing at Oklahoma. Williams was a two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2001.

Stoops, Heupel and Williams are among 78 Football Bowl Subdivision players and seven coaches, and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional category. The 2021 class will be officially inducted Dec. 7, 2021.

