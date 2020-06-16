OU football: Bob Stoops, Roy Williams, Josh Heupel on ballot for 2021 College Football Hall of Fame

Former Oklahoma head coach Bob Stoops, defensive back Roy Williams and quarterback Josh Heupel are listed in the ballot for the 2021 College Football Hall of Fame released Tuesday.
Former @OU_Football coach @CoachBobStoops, QB @coachjoshheupel and DB @roywilliams31 among impressive names on 2021 @cfbhall Ballot!Full Ballot: https://t.co/cWZ66GUxHtJoin the NFF and receive a vote: https://t.co/3nfIaLVtdt pic.twitter.com/stgUThRJey— Football Foundation (@NFFNetwork) June 16, 2020
In 2000, Stoops led the Sooners to their first National Championship since 1985. The team featured Heupel and Williams and went undefeated. Stoops' all-time record at the helm of Oklahoma is 190-48 and is the program's all-time wins leader.
Heupel was a First Team All-American and Walter Camp Player of the Year, while accumulating 7,066 passing yards in his two years playing at Oklahoma. Williams was a two-time First Team All-Big 12 selection and was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year in 2001.
Stoops, Heupel and Williams are among 78 Football Bowl Subdivision players and seven coaches, and 99 players and 33 coaches from the divisional category. The 2021 class will be officially inducted Dec. 7, 2021.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.