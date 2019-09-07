You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Bob Stoops picks Texas to beat LSU, says 'it's always better when they're ranked and we beat 'em'

Bob Stoops

Former OU coach Bob Stoops after the game against Houston Sept. 1.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Bob Stoops might be cheering for Texas this Saturday. That sentence may sound jarring, but the former Sooner coaching legend has his reasons.

The No. 9-ranked Longhorns will take on No. 6 LSU at 7:30 p.m., and Stoops was asked about his thoughts on the game in an interview with ESPN.

"I'm going to go with our Big 12 brethren, I'm going to go with Texas. ... I know some of you aren't going to like that," Stoops said. 

Stoops, of course, has his reasons. He went on to say he just wants the Longhorns to win because it'll make a Sooner victory in the Red River Rivalry more meaningful.

"It's always better when they're ranked when we beat 'em," Stoops said. "So that's what I'm working for."

The Sooners and Longhorns each have four more games to play before squaring off against each other in Dallas on Oct. 12.

While Texas is playing a playoff-caliber team in LSU this weekend, Oklahoma should have a much easier time with FCS South Dakota.

The game will kick off at 6 p.m. CT Saturday at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

Here is Stoops' full five-minute interview from ESPN College Football's YouTube page:

