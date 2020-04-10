OU football: Bob Stoops laid off as XFL reportedly suspends operations amid coronavirus pandemic

The XFL laid off all league employees and suspended operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, including former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and multiple former Sooner players. ESPN's Field Yates was the first to report the news.
NEWS: on a call today with COO Jeffery Pollock, XFL employees were just informed that the league is suspending operations and all employees have been laid off. Another sport impacted further by the current COVID-19 crisis.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) April 10, 2020
Stoops coaches and is the general manager for the Dallas Renegades, which went 2-3 in the abbreviated season. The Renegades were also home to former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones, wide receiver Jeff Badet and defensive end Frank Alexander.
The XFL was originally started in 2001, and the season lasted just over 2 months. It was revived for the 2020 season, and Stoops announced he was set to coach the league's Dallas franchise in February 2019.
Stoops coached at Oklahoma from 1999-2016 and finished with a 190-48 record. He led the Sooners to a national championships in 2000 and 10 Big 12 championships.
