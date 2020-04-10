You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Bob Stoops laid off as XFL reportedly suspends operations amid coronavirus pandemic

  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Bob Stoops

Former OU coach and XFL Dallas Renegades head coach Bob Stoops at the Renegades' home opener in Arlington, Texas, on Feb. 9.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The XFL laid off all league employees and suspended operations amid the coronavirus pandemic, including former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops and multiple former Sooner players. ESPN's Field Yates was the first to report the news.

Stoops coaches and is the general manager for the Dallas Renegades, which went 2-3 in the abbreviated season. The Renegades were also home to former Oklahoma quarterback Landry Jones, wide receiver Jeff Badet and defensive end Frank Alexander.

The XFL was originally started in 2001, and the season lasted just over 2 months. It was revived for the 2020 season, and Stoops announced he was set to coach the league's Dallas franchise in February 2019.

Stoops coached at Oklahoma from 1999-2016 and finished with a 190-48 record. He led the Sooners to a national championships in 2000 and 10 Big 12 championships. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

Load comments