OU football: Bob Stoops, Kyler Murray, Twitter react to Sooners landing 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams

Oklahoma celebrated a little extra on the Fourth of July when five-star quarterback Caleb Williams verbally committed to head coach Lincoln Riley's 2021 class on Saturday.

The Gonzaga College High School product out of Washington D.C. is considered the best dual-threat quarterback of his class nationally, and chose OU over LSU and Maryland.

Here's how Twitter reacted to his commitment:

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

