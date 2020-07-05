OU football: Bob Stoops, Kyler Murray, Twitter react to Sooners landing 5-star quarterback Caleb Williams

Oklahoma celebrated a little extra on the Fourth of July when five-star quarterback Caleb Williams verbally committed to head coach Lincoln Riley's 2021 class on Saturday.
The Gonzaga College High School product out of Washington D.C. is considered the best dual-threat quarterback of his class nationally, and chose OU over LSU and Maryland.
Here's how Twitter reacted to his commitment:
Best of the best... Congrats! @CALEBcsw https://t.co/YYrCc27WUm— Kyler Murray (@K1) July 5, 2020
Welcome Caleb!! https://t.co/MdrS9Y7IBH— Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) July 5, 2020
I’m sorry, Got fired up... Can u blame me? 🤷🏾♂️ #Boomer! pic.twitter.com/nleO3ZpulV— Roy Manning (@CoachRoyM) July 5, 2020
This kid has a special makeup. Congrats Caleb, OU gets another special one. https://t.co/SkdEemUZT7— Trent Dilfer (@DilfersDimes) July 5, 2020
So uhhh, yeah, YOU might want to get on board, pronto. #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/HJQqbdArp5— Brian Odom (@CoachBOdom) July 5, 2020
Welcome Home... @CALEBcsw— SOS (@Ayee_Tonn) July 5, 2020
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.