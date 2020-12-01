OU football: Bob Stoops fills in on Lincoln Riley's coaching staff amid Sooners' COVID-19 outbreak

Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said in Tuesday's press conference that COVID-19 has affected all aspects of the team after their Nov. 28 match against West Virginia was postponed due to testing numbers.
Riley said on top of players and staff being absent during practice, an entire branch of the support staff was "pretty much wiped out."
Luckily, the Sooners have some Hall of Fame help in their back pocket. Former OU head coach Bob Stoops was at the practice field Tuesday to fill in for the shortened staff. Riley said Stoops can coach on Saturday if needed.
"You got to have plans," Riley said. "You're gonna have backup plans in case those things happen. ... It's been kind of in our hip pocket this whole time. If we had any staff member that fell off, we got a Hall of Famer sitting on the bench. So that's a pretty good bench when you can call that guy up."
The OU Athletics Department released a statement from Stoops hours after Riley made the announcement, emphasizing that the help he's giving is "minimal."
“When Lincoln (Riley) asked me if I'd be willing to help in a coaching role while he was a little short-handed I didn't hesitate to say yes," Stoops said. "Certainly I'm happy to do anything I can to assist the team for however long I'm asked to. But obviously with me being away from the day-to-day activities of the program for a while now, my input will be minimal.
"If I can add some enthusiasm or positive energy for these players — and I do know most of them — that's a good thing. But let's not get carried away. The people that will influence this game and the rest of our games this season will be Coach Riley, his staff and the players. I'm just going to do my best to help out however I can while keeping a low profile.”
Stoops retired from coaching in the summer of 2017 after coaching at OU since 1999, amassing a program-best record of 190-48, 10 Big 12 titles and a National Championship. He joined the Dallas Renegades XFL team as a head coach in 2019.
Since the XFL season ended in April due to the pandemic, Stoops has been out of the coaching game. But even though his head coaching days at OU are behind him, Stoops has been available to give Riley any kind of advice or help needed.
Stoops has also been under contract at OU as Special Assistant to the Athletic Director, a title he's held since 2017.
"There's very few weeks when we don't talk," Riley said. "I always want to lean on him for any observations he has or experience going through different situations. He's certainly one of the few people in my life that I know, regardless of what it is, that I can go to and get really well, thought-out, honest, great advice.
"This program is still obviously very near and dear to him and he's obviously still part of it. ... If not for him, I honestly don't know exactly who I would go to. I just don't really quite have anybody else like that, that I have that much trust in, that I know has my best interest, but more importantly has this football program's best interest."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.