OU football: Bob Stoops denies FSU coaching rumors, per report

Bob Stoops denied rumors of being a candidate for the newly opened Florida State head coaching job, per SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock.
Spoke w/ Bob Stoops this morning. He tells me the rumors/reports of him being a candidate for the Florida State job opening are not accurate. Says he was at the new Hard Rock Casino all day yesterday and at a Dan Marino Foundation party last night. Not interviewing for FSU job. https://t.co/Uwf7a4TCwQ— Carey Murdock (@CareyAMurdock) November 5, 2019
Willie Taggart was fired from the FSU head coaching position on Sunday, who left with a 9-12 overall record at the helm of the Seminoles.
Stoops was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for the Dan Marino Foundation Monday night, Murdock tweeted. Rumors of Stoops being in contact with FSU spread about the former Sooner head coach coming to terms with the program.
Sources: FSU nearing deal with Bob Stoops to become next head football coachhttps://t.co/mCgOuoQeTQ— WTXL ABC 27 (@abc27) November 5, 2019
Stoops tweeted Monday night a picture of him taking part in a Dan Marino Foundation event. On Tuesday morning, he denied the rumors directly.
Team Rock N Roll Tequila Supporting An Amazing Cause With @DanMarinoFdtn 2019! Coming Soon To #renegades TX.RAISING HELL BABY! pic.twitter.com/K7Y1QOePh2— Bob Stoops (@CoachBobStoops) November 5, 2019
Stoops is in his first season with the Dallas Renegades XFL team as the head coach and general manager, two years after retiring from the helm of Oklahoma. In his time with the Sooners, Stoops garnered a 190-48 record as head coach.
