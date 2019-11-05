You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Bob Stoops denies FSU coaching rumors, per report

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 2 min to read
Stoops

Former coach Bob Stoops watched the team warm up before the game against Texas Tech Sept. 28.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Bob Stoops denied rumors of being a candidate for the newly opened Florida State head coaching job, per SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock.

Willie Taggart was fired from the FSU head coaching position on Sunday, who left with a 9-12 overall record at the helm of the Seminoles.

Stoops was in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, for the Dan Marino Foundation Monday night, Murdock tweeted. Rumors of Stoops being in contact with FSU spread about the former Sooner head coach coming to terms with the program.

Stoops tweeted Monday night a picture of him taking part in a Dan Marino Foundation event. On Tuesday morning, he denied the rumors directly.

Stoops is in his first season with the Dallas Renegades XFL team as the head coach and general manager, two years after retiring from the helm of Oklahoma. In his time with the Sooners, Stoops garnered a 190-48 record as head coach.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Load comments