OU football: Bob Bowlsby, Big 12 uncertain on future as coronavirus pandemic continues

The coronavirus outbreak has brought the sports world to a standstill, and it remains unclear to those in power how long it will last.
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on March 11, and the NBA suspended its season that night. In the following days, the NCAA canceled all remaining winter and spring championships and suspended in-person recruiting until April 15.
With the college sports schedule to remain barren for the rest of the academic year, college football's August start is now coming into question, which could prove to be financially devastating for multiple parties.
"You all know how much of a driver college football is," Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowslby said to the media in a teleconference on Thursday. "It's a driver from a popularity standpoint. It's a driver for schools from a fundraising standpoint. It's a big driver from a TV standpoint. And it's a big driver from a ticket sales and revenue standpoint.
Despite the uncertainty of the football season's potential cancellation, Bowlsby said the conference won't be seriously looking at it for roughly two months because of the rapidly changing nature of the situation.
"We haven't done a lot of modeling and we haven't done a lot of planning because I think it's just far too early to do that," Bowlsby said. "We'll certainly be looking at the next 60 to 90 days, and depending on how that goes, we'll begin modeling around what the fall looks like."
"You could spend a whole lot of time with it and find out two weeks later, the circumstances have changed, and your computations are no longer viable."
One of the few remaining events yet to be officially canceled is Oklahoma's spring game. It has yet to be called off, but it has been postponed from its original April 18 date, and the athletic department is determining if it will get rescheduled.
The spring game has been an important recruiting tool for Oklahoma under coach Lincoln Riley, and this year's game was also supposed to feature the unveiling of Baker Mayfield's Heisman statue. But, as the number of positive cases and preventative measures continue to rise in the United States, Bowslby said it is unlikely the game will be rescheduled.
"I think it's very unlikely that we're going to have any spring games," Bowlsby said. "And I think, except for those who have already some days of spring practice, I don't believe we're going to have any days of spring practice. We're looking at a window of a return to activity in six or eight weeks, and I think it's really unlikely that's going to happen."
In the days leading up to the Big 12 and NCAA basketball tournaments' cancellations, both limited fan attendance in order to combat the virus' spread.
Bowlsby said it is possible for the pandemic to reach a point where schools can resume athletic activity but still restrict fan access to help prevent a second spike in positive cases.
"It's hard to imagine looking into (the stands) and seeing people sit six feet apart," Bowlsby said. "I suppose it is possible that we could end up returning to some form of competition before we got to the point where we were comfortable with public assembly."
Bowlsby recognized the pros and cons of playing the games without fans, from the TV ratings increase to the change in the in-person environment.
But even as he speculated on what the college football season could look like, he acknowledged the difficulties in projecting the future in the current landscape.
"On the one hand, that allows you to watch it on television, but the environment would be poorer as a result of not having an enthusiastic crowd. It's hard to forecast those things because we have things happening right now that we couldn't have envisioned three weeks ago."
