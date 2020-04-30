OU football: Bob Bowlsby anticipates disruptions during football season due to coronavirus

Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said he expects college football to start on time in the fall, but he is skeptical that the season can be played in full without disruption.
“We will be very, very lucky to start on Labor Day weekend and get through the football season without disruptions,” Bowlsby said on a Sirius XM interview with Gabe Ikard, Holly Rowe and Chris Plank. “We will be very lucky to get through the postseason and the basketball season without disruptions. We’re going to have a new normal and we’re going to have to have an idea of how we’re going to deal with these things.”
The NCAA canceled all remaining spring and winter championships in March, and the Big 12 banned all in-person team activities until at least May 31.
Bowlsby said he is more concerned about the season being played in full because of a potential second wave of the coronavirus during the colder months.
“I worry more about the end of the season and the postseason than I do the beginning parts of the season but I think we’ll figure it out in the near term," Bowlsby said. "If the virus comes roaring back in the traditional flu and virus season in December through March, I wonder if we’re going to get basketball seasons in. I wonder if we’re going to get the CFP playoff in. I wonder if we’re going to get the NCAA Tournament in.”
Bowlsby noted one event as a potential hotbed for the virus spreading: The Red River Showdown in Dallas between Oklahoma and Texas. The game is played in the Cotton Bowl at the State Fair of Texas during early October, and Bowlsby said infections could spread rapidly.
"When you think about a petri dish for spreading infection, can you think of one that’s better than the State Fair of Texas," Bowlsby said. "People are jammed in there and they’re enthusiastic. It’s about a perfect place to transmit any kind of infection.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.