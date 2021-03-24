OU football: Blue-chip recruits Mario Williams, Billy Bowman, Caleb Williams competing in spring practices

Oklahoma has 10 early-enrollee freshmen for spring practice, which started March 22.
Among the newcomers are three of Oklahoma’s top-four ranked recruits from the 2021 class per Rivals.com, receiver Mario Williams, cornerback Billy Bowman and quarterback Caleb Williams. The blue-chip recruits are ready to make their mark and work toward earning substantial playing time this spring.
Here’s what to know about each of them:
Caleb Williams
Despite being the No. 1 ranked quarterback and No. 5 overall player in the country out of high school, Williams is expected to redshirt and back up redshirt sophomore quarterback Spencer Rattler. Rattler, who broke out in his first year as a starter in 2020, threw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Rattler has served as a mentor for the likely starting quarterback of the future.
“He’s got a good skill set, talented player,” Rattler said on Wednesday. “Me being an older guy, (I’m) trying to take him under my wing and teach him the ropes.”
Williams had high expectations coming in as the top-ranked quarterback in his recruiting class. When he becomes the starter, he’s also likely following two Heisman Trophy winners, a Heisman runner-up, and Rattler, who’s the presumed favorite for the award in 2021.
Thankfully for Williams, he gets to learn under OU quarterbacks and head coach Lincoln Riley, Rattler and even 6th-year quarterback Tanner Schafer, who’s been a veteran presence in the quarterback room.
Billy Bowman
Defensive coordinator Alex Grinch won the battle for Bowman over the offensive staff.
Bowman, the No. 2 ranked athlete in the country out of high school, played a mixture of wide receiver and defensive back at Denton Ryan. With the Sooners however, he’ll start on the defensive side of the ball.
“Billy has a chance to do a lot of things,” Grinch said on March 22. “(He) has done nothing but impress from a weight room standpoint and a speed standpoint… We’re excited about Billy.”
Riley mentioned that Bowman perhaps will be involved in offensive packages at some point and that he’ll be mixed in as a kick returner. Back on Signing Day in December, Riley said “Don’t know that I’ve seen a more dynamic athlete in the country this year than Billy.”
In high school, Bowman had 1,207 receiving yards with 15 touchdowns on offense, along with nine total tackles and an interception on defense, according to MaxPreps.
Mario Williams
Riley said he wasn’t thrilled with how the receiving core played in 2020, and that going to be an “interesting” position battle as the spring continues. He thinks the group can play better in 2021.
Enter five-star freshman Mario Williams, the No.2 ranked, 165-pound receiver from Plant City, Florida.
“He looks very good,” Rattler said. “Probably one of the fastest players on the team. Quickest, probably. (Him) getting off the line is really impressive. Catch the ball, run routes, get open, block, he can do it all… Excited to see all the factors he brings to this offense.”
Williams will compete for a role in the offense with sophomore Marvin Mims and junior Theo Wease, along with Jadon Haselwood who’s returning from injury. Even freshman Cody Jackson, redshirt sophomore Trejan Bridges and redshirt junior Drake Stoops will be in the mix, too.
Mims, who had a breakout freshman season, said he’s been able to be a mentor for the freshmen receivers as he went through the same role last season.
“Not just myself, but the rest of the staff and some of the current players have been able to see how explosive he truly is,” receivers coach Dennis Simmons said on National Signing Day Feb. 2. “He’s kind of like how Baker (Mayfield) was. He makes workouts, practice — he makes all of that stuff fun.”
