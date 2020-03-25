OU football: Blake Bell signs with Dallas Cowboys

Former OU tight end Blake Bell has agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys according to a report from ESPN's Todd Archer.
The #DallasCowboys have agreed to terms with veteran TE Blake Bell.MORE: https://t.co/mpcNdIWiLQ pic.twitter.com/VpFUd453S3— Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) March 25, 2020
Originally a fourth-round draft pick by the San Francisco Giants in 2015, Bell spent the 2019 season with the Super Bowl LIV Champion Kansas City Chiefs and caught eight passes for 67 yards on the year.
A fan favorite in Norman from 2011-2014, Bell, nicknamed "The Belldozer," played quarterback for the Sooners for three seasons before converting to tight end for his senior year — a transition that produced 16 catches for 214 yards and four scores.
Largely regarded as a blocking tight end, Bell will now form a formidable tandem with recently re-signed tight end Blake Jarwin in Dallas.
