OU football: Bill Bedenbaugh touches on offensive line depth, 'finding right combination' of starters in Zoom conference

In a Wednesday Zoom media availability, Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh told reporters his position group has improved greatly over the past few months despite facing issues from the COVID-19 pandemic.
"I really, really feel good about our depth inside," Bedenbaugh said. "(It’s) as good as I’ve had since I've been here."
Bedenbaugh is entering his seventh year with the Sooners, and with 2019 starters Creed Humphrey, Erik Swenson, Marquis Hayes and Adrian Ealy returning this season, his group is surrounded by high exceptions.
On 'finding the right combination of starters'
Last season, Oklahoma struggled to find consistency in its offensive line early on. The Sooners had five different starting lineups in their first seven games. Bedenbaugh said he doesn't believe that will be much of problem for OU this season.
"In the situation we're in right now, with guys being in and out for whatever reason it is... I think we're kind of getting settled in," Bedenbaugh said. We're still gonna move some guys around. The one thing I like is I think we've got a ton of depth. We had no true depth last year. There's gonna be some really good players (that will be playing) on our scout teams, (because) we only travel (with) 10 or 11 guys. We've got some high quality guys. We've got some really good freshmen. We've been forced to move guys around. I probably would have tried it anyway, just to create some competition... but we've been forced to."
"But I do think it's going to help us down the line. It's going to help us this year because you never know. It's a weird year. You never know what's going to happen."
On Creed Humphrey's leadership
Redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey made the decision to skip the NFL Draft and return to Oklahoma for another season in January. Since that time, Bedenbaugh said he's been more than impressed with Humphrey's leadership.
"It's been unbelievable," Bedenbaugh said. "Creed’s kind of back to the guy that he was as a freshman. He had some (good) things last year and he played (well), but probably not up to his standards and to our standards. But he's done a great job being a leader. We've had some inconsistent days at times (and Creed is) the one that rallies a whole offense. He's an experienced guy. He’s played the most, so he's done a great job up to this point. I can't say he reminds me of this guy or that guy, but he's being his own guy."
On depth at left tackle
Redshirt senior Erik Swenson is expected to be the Sooners' starting left tackle for the 2020 season, but who backs him up is still unclear. Whoever it is, Bedenbaugh says they'll be more than ready to play.
"We've had Adrian Ealy working there, we've had Stacey Wilkins working there, we've had Anton Harrison there," Bedenbaugh said. "In fact, (Finley Felix and) Noah Nelson have been there. I'm not saying for every day, but with guys in and out, we've had five different guys playing there and the right tackle has been same situation... Every one of those guys has played right tackle... So, we’ve got a lot of good competition, and we need it. I've seen much improvement these last two weeks because guys know that the person behind them is pushing them."
On Stacy Wilkins and Brey Walker
Redshirt freshman Stacy Wilkins and redshirt sophomore Brey Walker are two new faces who are expected to make a big leap in 2020. Though this offseason has been challenge, Bedenbaugh has seen improvement in the two.
"I think not having the spring hurt Stacy the most," Bedenbaugh said. "Just not being around here, and obviously he was a young kid. We had him at right tackle, we just moved him back to left tackle... I think he’s had the three best practices that he's had since he's been here. It's really a weird situation, just because he just looks better at left tackle. In the beginning, we needed him at right tackle because we were experimenting with some other things and seeing how he could do over there.... He's a natural left tackle.
"He's really starting to mentally focus. He's starting to work on things outside of here. He's one of the guys that has been watching tape. ...Bray Walker, shoot, he's really come on. I’ve been really impressed with him. He's had to really step it up (and) he's done a hell of a job."
On keeping players engaged over Zoom
Oklahoma announced 17 active cases of COVID-19 on Aug. 24. With that, select players have quarantined to prevent further positive cases. Bedenbaugh says the players who are not with the Sooners are still actively engaging themselves.
"It’s not easy, but if they’re not here for whatever reason, (they can) Zoom call into the meetings, so they’re engaged with every meeting," Bedenbaugh said. "I talked to those guys every single day. I have them watch tape. The guys that aren't here, they can watch practice."
The one thing with having all (Zoom) meetings, is I, for the first time, (was) able to teach them football... Not just our plays, but just football. And we watch NFL tape, we watch other college tape, so all we did as a group was study football. And I see it's showing up when we're out there on the practice field."
