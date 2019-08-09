You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Bill Bedenbaugh sees big improvement on offensive line since spring

Adrian Ealy

Redshirt sophomore offensive lineman Adrian Ealy walks on the field during spring practice April 1.

 Austin Carriere/The Daily

Bill Bedenbaugh is often blunt when he speaks.

Oklahoma's offensive line coach is not a man who likes to sugarcoat things. So, after he was vocally unimpressed with his offensive line in the spring, it was a bit of a surprise when he was more than complimentary of his group Friday.

"We're better. We're much better than when we ended the spring," Bedenbaugh said. "The guys have done a really good job this summer... But we're like anybody else in the country. We have a log ways to go." 

Bedenbaugh has a tall task ahead of him, replacing four starters from last year's unit. His only returning starter is redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey, who missed spring practice due to injury.

Humphrey's spring injury was actually a blessing in disguise, Bedenbaugh said. It gave other guys an opportunity to have reps they may not otherwise had. 

"We've talked about this. It wasn't a great spring, we got better, but nowhere near where it needed to be. We're way ahead of that. Every guy has taken a big jump." 

The starting left tackle, left guard, right tackle and right guard spots are all up for grabs this fall. Guys like Marquise Hayes, Erik Swenson, Adrian Ealy, Brey Walker, Virginia transfer R.J. Proctor and others all hope to earn a spot somewhere on the line. 

But for Bedenbaugh, he's not as concerned with who will start come Sept. 1 against Houston. 

"These guys want to win. And we've got to have depth," Bednebaugh said. "The good thing about this group and every group I've had, obviously there's competition but the ultimate goal is to win. Everybody wants to start. We can only start five guys. But everyone wants to win."

