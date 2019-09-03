OU football: Bill Bedenbaugh says offensive line performance was 'a good starting point'

On a night where the No. 4 ranked Sooners got to open their season by unleashing a new star quarterback in transfer Jalen Hurts and a new defense commanded by first-year coordinator Alex Grinch, no position group had more of a turnover rate than the offensive line.
In 2018, Heisman Trophy winner Kyler Murray had the luxury of playing behind a line that won the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the nation's best offensive line. But Hurts had to play behind a line with four players who had never started in the crimson and cream.
And how did they perform?
It was a "good starting point."
At least that's how offensive line coach and redshirt sophomore center Creed Humphrey — the only lineman with starting experience — described their performance in Sunday's 49-31 win over Houston.
"There’s a lot of things we got to get better at," said Bill Bedenbaugh, co-offensive coordinator and offensive line coach. "But I thought we played hard and physical for the most part. We were good on communication. ... Obviously it was just a starting point. But if we continue to improve, then we have a chance to be pretty good."
The only sure thing on a line full of question marks is that Humphrey would be the unquestioned leader of the unit. The redshirt sophomore started 12 games last season and was the rookie on a team full of veterans who started for multiple seasons. His presence as the center is crucial in making the entire unit run smoothly.
Humphrey was sidelined for all of spring practice due to injury. With a new crop of inexperienced players and a star sidelined for a significant part of the offseason, it would be reasonable to expect a dropoff from 2018's performance.
But that's not what Humphrey wants to see from his teammates.
“We have the same standard as we did last year," Humphrey said. "We want to be the most dominant group in college football, so we have that standard and the guys are going to live up to it hopefully."
Humphrey and Bedenbaugh have good reason to be satisfied with the line's performance on Sunday. Hurts wasn't sacked once, Oklahoma put up 354 yards rushing, and Houston only managed five tackles for loss.
Bedenbaugh stressed the importance of playing the five players that work best as a unit as opposed to just the five most talented guys throughout fall camp, and it's clear he's still working that out, particularly at the left tackle position.
Virginia transfer R.J. Proctor got the start at left tackle, but he rotated with redshirt junior Erik Swenson throughout much of the game. Swenson was listed as the starter on the depth chart Oklahoma released last Thursday, but Bedenbaugh is willing to let them compete because neither has separated themselves enough.
“I think they both deserve to play, and if guys deserve to play then they’ll play," Bedenbaugh said. "We’ll split reps with them and nobody’s really truly separated themselves as a clear-cut starter, and both of them deserve to play.”
