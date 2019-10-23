OU football: Bill Bedenbaugh, Jalen Hurts, Sooners remember Marquis Hayes' stellar block as testament for improved offensive line

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts' 46-yard touchdown pass to senior tight end Lee Morris was the most dazzling play in Oklahoma's 52-14 win over West Virginia last Saturday.
The 85,000+ people in attendance saw Hurts take his time after the snap and step up to make a pass that sailed into the hands of Morris in stride. But those watching closely looked at what made the play possible: redshirt sophomore left guard Marquis Hayes dropping back to make a block on a West Virginia rusher coming up behind Hurts.
Marquis Hayes doing work on the Hurts to Morris TD pass.#OUDNA | #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/hd3NwSH3Jo— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) October 19, 2019
"It's great awareness," offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh said. "He's doing exactly what he should do. He's set to his assignment, his assignment left, he looked for work and he found it, and luckily he was looking in the right place."
"He found a way to protect me," Hurts said. "He did a great job."
It was arguably the best play from an offensive line that has struggled to stay healthy. At one point Bedenbaugh had to deal with five different starting lineups in five games. Hayes had to miss a game due to an undisclosed injury, redshirt junior left tackle Erik Swenson had to miss one and redshirt sophomore right tackle Adrian Ealy missed two — Swenson and Ealy both suffered lower-body injuries.
But the setbacks were forgotten against West Virginia, as Hurts played arguably his best game of his entire college career, passing for 316 yards and three touchdowns while garnering 75 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, behind his blockers. The offensive line is still in the Joe Moore Award conversation, which was given to the Sooners in 2018 before four of the five starters left for the NFL.
Former Oklahoma offensive linemen Ben Powers, Cody Ford, Bobby Evans and Dru Samia were all poised to be threats on the offensive front. Creed Humphrey was the young centerpiece for them that tied that group together, and with those four gone, he was thrown into the leadership role of a new set of faces as a redshirt sophomore to start the 2019 season.
The injuries around him haven't made the job easier. For a two-game stretch he had to lead a unit that had guys playing out of position, like redshirt sophomore Tyrese Robinson, who filled in for Ealy's spot on left tackle. Robinson had only played that position for less two weeks in his entire career. But he held his own, Ealy and Swenson became healthy again and now Hurts is playing his best football behind a dominant offensive line.
"You come here with that expectation," Humphrey said. "Everybody on this offensive line, and this whole o-line room, they expect that to happen. I think it's a testament of how well everybody in this room has worked together this summer and this past spring."
Hayes admits that, as a starter, it was difficult to execute with Ealy and Swenson being replaced for a few games. He also sees the upside in the usage of newer faces early in the season for more reps.
"It gave us an opportunity for the younger guys to step up," Hayes said. "It was tough for us but now we got everybody back.
"With (us) five together we just get better and better."
