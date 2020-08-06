OU football: Big Sky Conference's cancellation opens door for Sooners to play Missouri State

Oklahoma's path to playing Missouri State for its non-conference game is now wide open thanks to the Big Sky Conference's decision to cancel its 2020 season on Thursday.
Montana, a member of the conference, was scheduled to play Missouri State on Sept. 12. OU could now move its Aug. 29 game with Missouri State to that date due to its reported desire to play two weeks before the Big 12 Conference's expected start date on Sept. 26.
FCS BREAKING (3:15 ET): Big Sky Conference is OUT, one source is telling me. More than two-third schools voted "no" today to playing this fall, source said.Working to get a statement on this news as we speak.— Brian McLaughlin (@BrianMacWriter) August 6, 2020
Initially scheduled for Sept. 5, OU's matchup with the Bears has already been moved once in order to provide more time for COVID-19 management between games, and could likely be shifted again. Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino said Thursday he believes his team will play the Sooners this fall, be it on Sept. 5 or 12, which are now open dates for both teams.
MSU coach Bobby Petrino: "I don't believe we will play Oklahoma on Aug. 29. We're not sure if it will be Sept. 5 or 12th but we feel like we're going to play them."— Wyatt Wheeler (@WyattWheeler_NL) August 6, 2020
The Big 12 has yet to confirm the reported start date or release a season schedule but is expected to do so soon.
