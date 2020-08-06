You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Big Sky Conference's cancellation opens door for Sooners to play Missouri State

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler

Then-freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler during the Peach Bowl Dec. 28, 2019, in Atlanta.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma's path to playing Missouri State for its non-conference game is now wide open thanks to the Big Sky Conference's decision to cancel its 2020 season on Thursday. 

Montana, a member of the conference, was scheduled to play Missouri State on Sept. 12. OU could now move its Aug. 29 game with Missouri State to that date due to its reported desire to play two weeks before the Big 12 Conference's expected start date on Sept. 26.

Initially scheduled for Sept. 5, OU's matchup with the Bears has already been moved once in order to provide more time for COVID-19 management between games, and could likely be shifted again. Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino said Thursday he believes his team will play the Sooners this fall, be it on Sept. 5 or 12, which are now open dates for both teams.

The Big 12 has yet to confirm the reported start date or release a season schedule but is expected to do so soon.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments