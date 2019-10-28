OU football: Big 12 Officials Coordinator addresses onside kick call in Sooners' loss to Kansas State, says he doesn't think there was forced touch

Big 12 Coordinator of Officials Greg Burks reiterated in a Big 12 Monday teleconference that the call to overturn Oklahoma's onside kick recovery in its 48-41 loss to Kansas State Saturday due to illegal touching of the ball by freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges is not reviewable.
Burks also said he doesn't believe Bridges was forced into the ball by a Kansas State player.
"I want to clarify that, if you don't have a touch ruled on the field, you obviously can't have forced touching," Burks said. "And even if you did, the question of forced touching is not something that falls under the replay/review guidelines.
"After having this conversation with Rogers Redding, the national coordinator, I do not believe there was forced touching on this play."
Sophomore fullback Brayden Willis recovered the onside kick with 1:45 left in the game when the Sooners were down 48-41, but freshman wide receiver Trejan Bridges was called for an illegal touch before the ball went 10 yards. The Sooners would've had the ball on the Wildcats' 44-yard line.
The Tulsa World's Kelly Hines, who was the reporter for the press pool, asked referee Reggie Smith about the call after the game, seeking clarity on the decision.
"We did consider all aspects of forced touching," Smith said. "However, based on Rule 2-11-4-c, this is why we came to the decision that we came to. Rule 2-11-4-c was the primary determination for considering forced touching."
Hines was unable to give a follow up question for clarity from Smith on the call because, according to Burks, Smith was required to just "quote the rule that was in question," and that judgment from the referees does not get discussed.
"We responded to the pool reporter's question and responded to the rule," Burks said. "What should've been asked was, is that reviewable, and what is reviewable on a kick?
"We leave it to the media to figure out what question they want to ask. So while that probably didn't answer the question the way he intended, we answered the question the way it was asked."
They required me to submit the question in advance and I wasn’t allowed to ask a follow-up. And he read a statement in response to the question without even answering it. https://t.co/TXY3LIXilP— Kelly Hines (@KellyHinesTW) October 28, 2019
Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley said in a conference call Monday morning, before Burks spoke, that he and his staff were told that the referees don't decide on whether or not the kicking team's player was blocked into the ball.
"When it gets to replay situations like that, from what we've been told, is that they are not allowed to rule on if the kicking team player was blocked or not," Riley said. "All they are allowed to rule on is if you touched the ball."
