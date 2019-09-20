OU football: Big 12 Championship game set for 11 a.m. kickoff

The 2019 Big12 Championship game will officially kick off at 11 a.m., the conference announced on Twitter Friday morning.
Mark your 📆, set your ⏰ ...— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) September 20, 2019
The 2019 #Big12FB Championship will kickoff at 1⃣1⃣ a.m. CT on @ABCNetwork 🎟️➡️ https://t.co/RA2KPdW0to. pic.twitter.com/6IuTqoLjzQ
The game will be played on Dec. 7, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and televised on ABC Network.
The 2018 Big 12 Championship featured Oklahoma beating Texas, 39-27. It was the Sooners fourth straight Big 12 title.
