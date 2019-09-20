You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Big 12 Championship game set for 11 a.m. kickoff

Neville Gallimore

Senior defensive lineman Neville Gallimore holds the Big 12 championship trophy during the Sooner's basketball game against Vanderbilt Jan. 26.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

The 2019 Big12 Championship game will officially kick off at 11 a.m., the conference announced on Twitter Friday morning.

The game will be played  on Dec. 7, 2019, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas and televised on ABC Network.

The 2018 Big 12 Championship featured Oklahoma beating Texas, 39-27. It was the Sooners fourth straight Big 12 title.

