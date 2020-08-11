You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Big 12 to continue with fall season, per report

Lincoln Riley

OU coach Lincoln Riley during the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Big 12 is reportedly set to continue with a fall season and will release a revised conference schedule, per SoonerScoop's Carey Murdock and Eddie Radosevich.

The Big 12 announced on Aug. 3 its intention for teams to play a nine-game conference schedule plus one non-conference game.

The Big Ten and Pac-12 both decided to postpone fall football, announcing the conferences will try for a season in the spring. The Atlantic Coast Conference and the Southeastern Conference are the only Power 5 conferences that have yet to make a decision on fall football.

The Sooners were scheduled to play Missouri State on Aug. 29 before SportsTalk1400's Toby Rowland reported a possible Sept. 5 or Sept. 12 season start.

Oklahoma's annual spring game and spring practice were canceled due to COVID-19 precautions. The team returned to campus for practice on July 1 with fall camp starting on July 31.

