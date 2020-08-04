OU football: Big 12 start date to be either Sept. 19 or Sept. 26, per report

SportsTalk1400's Toby Rowland reported Tuesday morning that the Big 12's start date for the college football season will either be Sept. 19 or Sept. 26. The conference is going to release a schedule this week, possibly as early as today.
-I’m told B12 expected to announce Sep.19 or 26 as conference start date. -OU wants to play non-con game 2 weeks prior to B12 start date, thus...If B12 start date 9/19....OU opens 9/5 vs Mo StateIf B12 start date 9/26...OU opens vs Mo State (or replacement opponent) 9/12...— Toby Rowland (@TRowOU) August 4, 2020
The report comes a day after the Big 12 announced a nine-game conference schedule plus one nonconference game.
Rowland also reported that OU wants to play two weeks before the start of conference play, meaning that the team will not play on Aug. 29. If the Big 12 starts on Sept. 19, the Sooners will play Missouri State on Sept. 5.
If the conference starts on Sept. 26, the Sooners will play Sept. 12, but most likely not against Missouri State as the team is scheduled to play Montana that weekend. If not Missouri State, Rowland reported that the list of suitors to fill the spot is plentiful.
"I'm told the list of teams knocking on OU's door to play is like Waffle Champion on a Saturday morning," Rowland said on his show.
