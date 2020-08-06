You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Big 12 play expected to start Sept. 26, complicating Sooners' matchup with Missouri State

Lincoln Riley

Lincoln Riley answers questions during a press conference Feb. 12 at the Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.

 Greyson Sierp/The Daily

According to a letter to fans from Iowa State, the Big 12's expected start date for conference play is Sept. 26. SportsTalk1400's Toby Rowland reported Tuesday that the Sooners will play two weeks before the conference start, making their season opener Sept. 12.

The start date complicates OU's match against non-conference opponent Missouri State, who is scheduled to play Montana on Sept. 12.

OU has already shifted its bout with the Bears once, moving it to Aug. 29 from Sept. 5 to allow more time for COVID-19 testing and recovery between games, further adding to the complexity of another schedule change.

Other reports indicate multiple suitors are lined up to challenge the Sooners if Oklahoma and Missouri State's agreement falls through. The Big 12 is expected to release its official conference schedule in the coming days.

