OU football: Big 12 play expected to start Sept. 26, complicating Sooners' matchup with Missouri State

According to a letter to fans from Iowa State, the Big 12's expected start date for conference play is Sept. 26. SportsTalk1400's Toby Rowland reported Tuesday that the Sooners will play two weeks before the conference start, making their season opener Sept. 12.
The start date complicates OU's match against non-conference opponent Missouri State, who is scheduled to play Montana on Sept. 12.
In a letter to fans, Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard says the conference expects the Big 12 schedule to begin Sept. 26, with Iowa State's non-conference game coming on Sept. 12.— Michael Swain (@MSwain247) August 6, 2020
OU has already shifted its bout with the Bears once, moving it to Aug. 29 from Sept. 5 to allow more time for COVID-19 testing and recovery between games, further adding to the complexity of another schedule change.
Other reports indicate multiple suitors are lined up to challenge the Sooners if Oklahoma and Missouri State's agreement falls through. The Big 12 is expected to release its official conference schedule in the coming days.
