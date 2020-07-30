You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Big 12 Media Day canceled for Aug. 3, reschedule uncertain

OU Football head coach Lincoln Riley talks to reporters during the Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

Big 12 Media Day on Aug. 3 has been canceled indefinitely, the conference announced Thursday. The day is annually held for all 10 conference head coaches and some players to meet with media.

Originally scheduled for July 20-21, Big 12 Media Day was moved to the Aug. 3 date in mid-July. The event, annually held in AT&T Stadium in Dallas, was moved to being completely virtual.

“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in the press release. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time. “

