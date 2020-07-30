OU football: Big 12 Media Day canceled for Aug. 3, reschedule uncertain

Big 12 Media Day on Aug. 3 has been canceled indefinitely, the conference announced Thursday. The day is annually held for all 10 conference head coaches and some players to meet with media.
🚨 Update on #Big12FB Virtual Media Day presented by @Academy Sports + Outdoors 🚨➡️ https://t.co/JfNyf2q2hM pic.twitter.com/wgTdlCrTtZ— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) July 30, 2020
Originally scheduled for July 20-21, Big 12 Media Day was moved to the Aug. 3 date in mid-July. The event, annually held in AT&T Stadium in Dallas, was moved to being completely virtual.
“There continues to be a lot more questions than answers about what the football season will look like,” Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in the press release. “A media day is intended to talk football and the prospects for the season. Part of that discussion is who you will be playing and when. With the on-going consideration of scheduling models by our Board of Directors, this is the best course of action at this time. “
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.