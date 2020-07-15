OU football: Big 12 Football Media Days postponed to August 3

The Big 12 announced its annual football media day press conferences will be moved from July 20-21 to August 3 on Wednesday.
“As everyone is aware, our head coaches and student-athletes have not been able to collectively engage in organized team functions since athletics activities were suspended in March," Big 12 Commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in an email to media members.
"We felt it was prudent to give coaches a chance to re-acclimate with their teams prior to participating in our annual season preview event."
The postponement comes months after the Big 12 announced it would be holding its media days virtually in May. The Big 12 was the first to Power 5 conference to move its media days to the virtual format.
Last year, Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley participated in Big 12 media days along with CeeDee Lamb, Creed Humphrey, Kenneth Murray and Neville Gallimore.
The Sooners have not yet announced who will be representing OU at the conference this year.
