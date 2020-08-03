You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Big 12 approves plan to play 9 conference games plus 1 nonconference, per report

Riley and Castiglione

OU coach Lincoln Riley with athletic director Joe Castiglione after the Sooners won the Red River Showdown at the Cotton Bowl Oct. 12, 2019.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

The Big 12 has approved a plan to play nine conference games plus one nonconference game, per a report from The Athletic's Max Olson and Nicole Auerbach. 

The Big 12 later confirmed the report in a press release, stating it anticipates a start date in mid to late September.

Before the Big 12's Monday decision all other Power 5 schools decided on either a conference-only schedule or a conference-only plus one nonconference game slate.

With the Southeastern Conference's move to conference-only games, the Sooners' Sept. 12 match at home against Tennessee was the first cancellation of OU's season. Oklahoma's two scheduled nonconference games scheduled are Missouri State on Aug. 29 and Army at West Point on Sept. 26, but The Athletic's report also states the nonconference match must be a home game, which rules out Army.

OU started fall camp on July 31, a month after the university allowed student football players to return on June 27 and start training in facilities on July 1. The football program had 12 active cases on the first day of COVID-19 testing July 1. Since OU's third round of testing since July 15, there have been no active cases for football. There have been 16 total recoveries on the team.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

