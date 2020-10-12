OU football: Big 12 announces time, TV for Sooners at TCU

The Big 12 announced Monday an 11 a.m. CT kickoff for the Sooners' Oct. 24 game at TCU (1-2 Big 12). The game will be broadcasted on ABC.
Mark your 🗓️ for a full slate of #Big12FB on Oct. 24th‼️@Academy Sports + Outdoors pic.twitter.com/oKHjNwhR7r— Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) October 12, 2020
Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) is just coming off of a 53-45 fourth-overtime win over then-No. 22 Texas, and has been unranked for consecutive weeks for the first time since 2009.
OU's morning kick will be their third of the season.
