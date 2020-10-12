You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Big 12 announces time, TV for Sooners at TCU

Marvin Mims

Freshman wide receiver Marvin Mims celebrates as he scores a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Big 12 announced Monday an 11 a.m. CT kickoff for the Sooners' Oct. 24 game at TCU (1-2 Big 12). The game will be broadcasted on ABC.

Oklahoma (2-2, 1-2 Big 12) is just coming off of a 53-45 fourth-overtime win over then-No. 22 Texas, and has been unranked for consecutive weeks for the first time since 2009. 

OU's morning kick will be their third of the season.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

